Police Minister finally admits to gang problem - Brett Hudson

Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 - 13:29

It has taken a mass brawl in his own electorate for Minister Stuart Nash to finally open his eyes and admit what every other New Zealander already knows, New Zealand has a gang problem, National’s Police spokesperson Brett Hudson says.

"After a long weekend of gang violence in which a child was almost shot the Minister has been forced to admit there is a serious problem, with 1400 new patched gang members appearing in communities across the country since the Labour-led Government took office.

"Kiwis should be able to live their lives and be out and about in their communities without the threat of gang violence exploding around them.

"Police are doing their best and I respect the work they’re doing, but they are limited by a soft on crime Government who has no vision on how to combat gangs.

"New Zealand needs a concrete plan to disrupt gangs. National has proposed a unit modelled on ‘Strike Force Raptor’ that will be solely dedicated to stopping criminal gang behaviour.

"National will be releasing a comprehensive Gang Plan this year setting out how we will crack down on gangs. Unlike the Labour-led Government, a Government led by Simon Bridges will harass and disrupt gangs every single day until they stop peddling misery in our communities."