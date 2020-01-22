Whanau Ora claim must be fast tracked - Maori Party

|
The MÄori Party supports the urgent claim to the Waitangi Tribunal lodged by five distinguished leaders and announced by MÄori Party co-founder Dame Tariana Turia.
The five women - Dame Tariana, Dame Naida Glavish, Lady Tureiti Moxon, Dame Iritana Tawhiwhirangi and WhÄnau Ora commissioning chair Merepeka Raukawa-Tait - has launched the legal action, saying the Government’s handling of WhÄnau Ora has breached the Treaty of Waitangi.
They wrote to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in November last year with concerns over the delivery of WhÄnau Ora funding, but received no response. The WhÄnau Ora concept was developed by the MÄori Party to help whÄnau lead the funding and delivery of social services through three MÄori-led commissioning agencies.
MÄori Party President Che Wilson said it was high time the Government was held to account.
"When the Prime Minister doesn’t respond to MÄoridom’s pre-eminent leadership - women who have committed their lives to our people’s wellbeing - we should be worried," he said.
"The Government has hidden the fact it’s directing a lot of WhÄnau Ora funding back to government-led projects rather than to the commissioning agencies. It has decided that the Government knows best when it comes to our nation’s welfare even though it continually fails in this area of service provision."
"It’s about time the Wellbeing Budget was realised and promises honoured. The MÄori Party acknowledges the wisdom of the five wÄhine who lodged the claim, and we place faith in our whÄnau to know they have solutions for the most insidious issues that confront us."
"This urgent claim must be prioritised by the Waitangi Tribunal. Our whÄnau have endured multiple reviews by this Government, many of which point to the success of WhÄnau Ora as a lever by which whÄnau can access the support they need to turn their lives around. We want to see those recommendations taken up and investment in the potential of our whÄnau to create the difference they deserve to see in their lifetime."
