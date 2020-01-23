Green Party welcome Labour signing up to advertising transparency on Facebook

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 13:33

"We welcome Labour joining us in voluntarily opting into new transparency rules for advertising on Facebook", Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today.

"We believe in a thriving democracy where New Zealanders can see where information is coming from, how it's being used and who is paying for it. People have the right to honest political discussion.

"Increasingly we’ve seen overseas that misinformation and lies are spread online to achieve election wins.

"It is critical that we do all we can to protect New Zealand’s healthy democracy from this sort of toxic campaigning."

Note: The Green Party voluntarily signed up to transparent advertising rules on Facebook in October 2019.