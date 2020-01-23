No war with Iraq or Iran - Global Peace and Justice

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 13:50

Support for the Auckland protest has come from the Green Party, First union, Unite Union, Love Music Hate Racism, Radio Inqilaab, Migrant Workers Association of Aotearoa, Anti-Bases Campaign and Socialist Aotearoa.

Since calling this protest we have received endorsements from across New Zealand and as a result, GPJA has changed its name to Global Peace and Justice Aotearoa. We seek to link activists from around the country to build a strong movement for peace and justice.

Those backing the protest include Golriz Ghahraman, Green Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Human Rights, spokesperson who cannot attend in person but who says: "Please note my apologies and huge appreciation for the kaupapa of the anti-war march in Auckland, especially as a victim of American war profiteering in Iran and Iraq." Golriz is going to Marlborough to speak at the annual protest against the Waihopai spy base on the 25th organised by the Anti Bases Campaign. "Not unrelated of course!" she noted.

John Minto, a founder member of GPJA states: "I will be travelling to Auckland for this really important protest to begin at 2pm on Saturday at Aotea Square. All foreign troops including New Zealand soldiers need to leave Iraq now!"

Activists are invited to a follow-up meeting at 7pm on Tuesday 4 February the Trades Hall, 147 Great North Rd, Grey Lynn Auckland, to help build the movement for a new decade.

http://www.gpja.org.nz/