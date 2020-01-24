15,000 more kids in benefit dependent homes - Louise Upston

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 10:40

There are now 15,000 more children growing up in benefit dependent homes since Labour took office, National’s Social Development spokesperson Louise Upston says.

"The Prime Minister promised to halve child poverty, but seven out of nine child poverty indicators have increased under her watch.

"Children who grow up in homes with working caregivers do far better than children in benefit dependent homes. The Government needs to urgently address a problem which is now spiralling out of control on their watch.

"We know children growing up in a benefit dependent home are more likely to be living in poverty, and they’re more likely to have poor educational attainment. The Prime Minister and her Government are all talk and no action. Ms Ardern claims she wants New Zealand to be ‘the best place in the world to be a child’ but things are getting worse under her watch.

"National’s Social Services Discussion Document shows we’re the party with the ideas and ambition to make a real difference to children’s lives, including getting their parents back to work so that fewer children are living in poverty, they achieve more and grow up seeing the importance of earning a living."