No war on Iran, day of action - Peace Action Wellington

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 12:42

Peace Action Wellington supported by unions and community organisations will hold an anti-war demonstration on Saturday, 25 January at 12 noon at Midland Park on Lambton Quay.

"We are mobilising because a new US war on Iran is still on the table.

The US has made it clear that it wants regime change in Tehran, and it has no interest in peaceful negotiations with the Iranian government. A ratcheting up of tensions in the region is set to continue, and it will take little for it to erupt into a full-scale regional conflict," said Laura Drew, member of Peace Action Wellington.

"Our specific and direct concerns relate to the roles New Zealand is playing as part of a US war."

"It is completely outrageous that the NZ government is ignoring the request of the Iraqi Parliament for troops to withdraw following the assassination of Iranian General Qassam Soleimani in Baghdad since the entire justification for the NZDF deployment was the consent of the Iraqi government. Instead the NZ government is siding with the United States, and is refusing to leave."

"New Zealand provides intelligence support through the GCSB, has staff based at US Central Command in Florida, and also continues to participate in the US Special Forces’-led Operation Gallant Phoenix based in Jordan."

"The government can’t have it both ways, claiming on the one hand to oppose a US war and to respect Iraqi sovereignty, while on the other, be in lock-step with US forces."

January 25th is a global day of action with activities planned in New York, Washington, Los Angeles and dozens of other cities.