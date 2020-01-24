NZ acknowledges ICJ decision on Myanmar - Winston Peters

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 17:47

Foreign Minister Winston Peters today acknowledged the ruling of the International Court of Justice in relation to the Rohingya people in Myanmar.

The ruling ordered the Government of Myanmar to take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of acts of genocide in relation to members of the Rohingya group, alongside a number of other provisional measures.

"New Zealand acknowledges the decision of the International Court of Justice to order provisional measures in the case brought by Gambia regarding Myanmar," Mr Peters said.

"New Zealand is strongly committed to the role of the International Court of Justice, as the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, and supports the compulsory jurisdiction of the Court.

"As a party to the Genocide Convention, New Zealand is strongly committed to seeing the principles embodied in the Genocide Convention upheld. The Court’s order reinforces that the obligations of the Genocide Convention are owed to the international community as a whole.

"We reiterate our support for Myanmar’s transition to peace and democracy and our willingness to work with Myanmar to achieve these ends," Mr Peters said.