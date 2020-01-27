Best of luck to those heading back to school - Chris Hipkins

|
As Kiwi kids and teachers return to classrooms over the coming weeks, the families of around 428,000 students will feel a bit less of a financial pinch than in previous years, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today.
"The Government’s decision to increase funding for schools that don’t ask parents for donations takes a lot of pressure off," Chris Hipkins said.
"Our school donations scheme is just one of a number of Wellbeing Budget initiatives that will make a real difference in the coming year.
"We’re also rolling out a free school lunches programme that will initially benefit 6,000 students, increasing to 21,000 children by the end of the year.
"This year parents won’t face the prospect of fees for NCEA and Scholarship exams, and 623 new Learning Support Coordinators will be starting in schools this year, providing a much needed boost to ensure all children and young people who need a bit of extra help get the support they need.
"Kids and teachers can look forward to a much improved learning environment over the next few years as the benefits of the Government’s $400 million injection into school capital works starts to show.
"Teacher aides, school administration staff, caretakers and ground staff, and all of the other people who keep our schools running will also start the year in a much better position thanks to the Government’s commitment to pay at least the Living Wage to all school staff from the start of this year.
"The combination of these changes will make a huge difference to students, their families, and local communities.
Parents looking for extra advice about their child’s first day can find it on the Ministry of Education’s website.
"I wish all students the best of luck for their first week back," Chris Hipkins said.
Projected number of new entrants and total enrolments, by regional council, 2020
Regional council / New entrants 2020 School Year / Year 1-13 2020 School Year
Auckland Region / 27,337 / 268,601
Bay of Plenty Region / 5,391 / 56,773
Canterbury Region / 9,211/ 95,334
Gisborne Region / 941 / 9,934
Hawke's Bay Region / 2,982 / 31,442
Manawatu-Wanganui Region / 4,085 / 41,941
Marlborough Region / 701 / 7,159
Nelson Region / 778 / 8,794
Northland Region / 3,185 / 31,684
Otago Region / 3,189 / 34,261
Southland Region / 1,696 / 17,500
Taranaki Region / 2,151 / 21,750
Tasman Region / 745 / 8,259
Waikato Region / 8,267 / 82,588
Wellington Region / 7,942 / 81,836
West Coast Region / 443 / 4,511
Area Outside Region- / 6 / 63
Total / 79,050 / 802,430
-Kaingaroa School (Chatham Islands)
Pitt Island School
Te One School
