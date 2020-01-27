Best of luck to those heading back to school - Chris Hipkins

Monday, 27 January, 2020 - 09:43

As Kiwi kids and teachers return to classrooms over the coming weeks, the families of around 428,000 students will feel a bit less of a financial pinch than in previous years, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

"The Government’s decision to increase funding for schools that don’t ask parents for donations takes a lot of pressure off," Chris Hipkins said.

"Our school donations scheme is just one of a number of Wellbeing Budget initiatives that will make a real difference in the coming year.

"We’re also rolling out a free school lunches programme that will initially benefit 6,000 students, increasing to 21,000 children by the end of the year.

"This year parents won’t face the prospect of fees for NCEA and Scholarship exams, and 623 new Learning Support Coordinators will be starting in schools this year, providing a much needed boost to ensure all children and young people who need a bit of extra help get the support they need.

"Kids and teachers can look forward to a much improved learning environment over the next few years as the benefits of the Government’s $400 million injection into school capital works starts to show.

"Teacher aides, school administration staff, caretakers and ground staff, and all of the other people who keep our schools running will also start the year in a much better position thanks to the Government’s commitment to pay at least the Living Wage to all school staff from the start of this year.

"The combination of these changes will make a huge difference to students, their families, and local communities.

Parents looking for extra advice about their child’s first day can find it on the Ministry of Education’s website.

"I wish all students the best of luck for their first week back," Chris Hipkins said.

Projected number of new entrants and total enrolments, by regional council, 2020

Regional council / New entrants 2020 School Year / Year 1-13 2020 School Year

Auckland Region / 27,337 / 268,601

Bay of Plenty Region / 5,391 / 56,773

Canterbury Region / 9,211/ 95,334

Gisborne Region / 941 / 9,934

Hawke's Bay Region / 2,982 / 31,442

Manawatu-Wanganui Region / 4,085 / 41,941

Marlborough Region / 701 / 7,159

Nelson Region / 778 / 8,794

Northland Region / 3,185 / 31,684

Otago Region / 3,189 / 34,261

Southland Region / 1,696 / 17,500

Taranaki Region / 2,151 / 21,750

Tasman Region / 745 / 8,259

Waikato Region / 8,267 / 82,588

Wellington Region / 7,942 / 81,836

West Coast Region / 443 / 4,511

Area Outside Region- / 6 / 63

Total / 79,050 / 802,430

-Kaingaroa School (Chatham Islands)

Pitt Island School

Te One School