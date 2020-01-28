Simon Bridges says bring it on

Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 - 16:12

National Party Leader Simon Bridges has welcomed the election date of September 19th and is ready to hit the ground running.

"A Government I lead will deliver on its promises. New Zealanders know we will get things done, whether it’s more money in your pocket, a stronger economy, less tax, building infrastructure and roads or keeping families safer from increasing gang violence.

"New Zealanders have seen that Labour and Jacinda Ardern can’t deliver. While there’s a lot of announcements, leadership means actually getting things done.

"We’ve worked hard in Opposition to hold the Government to account. We’ve highlighted the Government’s failure to deliver on things like KiwiBuild and light rail. We’ve also shown our positive plans - releasing 10 discussion documents which included 168 commitments and 280 proposals.

"New Zealanders know National will provide a competent and stable Government. We have a track record and the experience to deliver. When I say I’ll do something, I will do it."