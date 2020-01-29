SFO files charges in National Party donations case

|
The Serious Fraud Office filed criminal charges today against four people in relation to donations paid into a National Party electorate bank account.
The defendants are scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court on 25 February.
The SFO will not make any further comment until any name suppression issues have been dealt with.
