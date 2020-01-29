National Party comments on SFO investigation

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 - 15:08

As expected neither National Party Leader Simon Bridges, nor the National Party have been charged following an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office.

"I have always maintained I had nothing to do with the donations. As I have always said the allegations against both myself and the Party were baseless and false," National Party Leader Simon Bridges says.

"This was always just a vendetta by a disgruntled former MP."

"I have always been confident in the way the Party receives and declares donations," General Manager Greg Hamilton says.

"We are happy to put this matter behind us and will not be making any other comment."