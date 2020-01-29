Statement on evacuation of New Zealanders from Wuhan - Ardern

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 - 15:12

"I spoke with Prime Minister Morrison again this afternoon and we have confirmed that we will work together on a joint ANZAC assisted departure of Australians and New Zealanders from Wuhan," Jacinda Ardern said.

"Specific details of the evacuation plan, including the medical protocols that will be applied to returning New Zealanders, and access arrangements on the ground in China are being worked through by officials."