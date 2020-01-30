Rural NZ needs infrastructure too, Prime Minister - Simon Bridges

Thursday, 30 January, 2020 - 13:57

Regional New Zealand has been all but forgotten about by the Government when it comes to infrastructure, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

"The most disappointing thing about the Government’s infrastructure plans is how much cash is splashing in Auckland and our main centres while regional areas have been largely forgotten about.

"It says a lot about the Government's priorities when $3.48 billion is announced for projects in Auckland with less than $250 million for the entire South Island and crumbs for other parts of the country like Taranaki, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay.

"These are productive parts of the country that, in many cases, are experiencing strong population and visitor growth. They need better infrastructure just like Auckland does.

"This is just the latest slap in the face to rural New Zealand from this Government after Cabinet minister Shane Jones called farmers ‘rednecks’ and the Prime Minister dialled back her rural media interviews from fortnightly to once a month.

"Unlike Labour, National is the party of infrastructure and we will deliver. We won’t forgot about the New Zealanders who are working hard and paying taxes outside our city limits."