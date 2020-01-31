Speaker's use of taxpayer money disgraceful - NZTU

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 14:10

Speaker Trevor Mallard is abusing his office - and taxpayers, says the Taxpayers’ Union in response to the Speaker’s reported use of taxpayer money to fund his defamation defence against a man he alleged was a rapist.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan Williams says, "If the reports in the media that taxpayers are paying for Mr Mallard are correct, why on earth have Crown Law been passed over for the firm that does pro bono work for Labour?"

"Bill Hodge is right - it’s wrong for the Speaker to use taxpayer money to defend statements that were so far outside his duties."

"When Andrew Little was in the witness box facing a defamation claim, he and the Labour Party paid from their own pockets. What makes Mr Mallard so special?"

"We understand the Parliamentary Service could not find a single precedent of a Speaker in a Westminster Parliament being in this situation and relying on Parliamentary funding. Not the world first Mr Mallard should be proud of."

Note: Parliamentary Service funding is one of the few areas of government spending not accessible under the Official Information Act.