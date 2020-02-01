Kicking the stadium can down the road - Wagner

Saturday, 1 February, 2020 - 10:13

There was one major project left out of Labour’s hyped up infrastructure announcement this week, a new stadium for Central Christchurch, National’s Greater Christchurch Regeneration spokesperson Nicky Wagner says.

"This is the last Anchor Project to get underway as part of National’s 2013 Earthquake Recovery Plan, but Labour has delayed the stadium because it wasn’t their idea.

"Despite commissioning a review that ended up backing the project, the Government continues to kick the can down the road on starting the stadium.

"After the Christchurch City Council approved an investment plan for $253 million in December 2019 on the promise that Cabinet would deliver the remaining $220 million before Christmas, Labour is yet to fund the Government’s share of the stadium.

"Two months on, this decision, a decision delegated solely to Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods and Finance Minister Grant Robertson to make, has yet to be confirmed.

"Why doesn’t Megan Woods take a leaf out of Transport Minister Phil Twyford’s book and just restart the work National did in office and approve the funding for a new stadium in Christchurch?

"It’s not surprising though that Christchurch is still waiting for its Stadium given how the Government seemed to forget the South Island existed when announcing its infrastructure plan.

"This week the Government restarted National’s transport plan for the upper North Island after delaying it for two years. It should now restart National’s Earthquake Recovery Plan after also delaying it by two years."