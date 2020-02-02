Prime Minister mourns passing of former PM Mike Moore

Sunday, 2 February, 2020 - 10:53

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is mourning the death of former Labour Prime Minister Mike Moore, ONZ, AO, who passed away overnight.

"My condolences go to Mike’s wife Yvonne and his family," Jacinda Ardern said.

"I feel incredibly lucky to have seen Mike only on Friday. He never lost his interest and passion for politics, because he saw it as such an important vehicle for change.

"During Mikes long parliamentary career he held the positions of Prime Minister, Deputy Minister of Finance, Minister of External Relations and Trade, Minister of Tourism, Sport and Recreation, and he was Minister of Overseas Trade and Marketing.

"While Mike made his mark is many ways, one of his enduring legacies to New Zealand is the work he did opening up world trade and gaining access for New Zealand exporters to new markets. That was a legacy he also left for the world.

"Through both his lead role in the GATT trade round and in his tenure as Director General of the World Trade Organisation, he dedicated his life to the service of New Zealand.

"A member of The Order of New Zealand and former Ambassador to the United States, Mike was passionate about our country and ensuring it’s place in the modern world.

"The world lost a man with a huge intellect, and huge heart today.

"E te rangatira, moe mai, moe mai, moe mai ra," Jacinda Ardern said.