Sunday, 2 February, 2020 - 15:15

MÄori Development Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has launched a new website in Kaikohe to empower whÄnau to achieve their aspirations for MÄori land.

Announcing the go-live for Tupu.nz in Kaikohe today Minister Mahuta says the website was developed with MÄori to help landowners navigate the complicated journey of whenua MÄori ownership.

"Whenua is a fundamental part of what it means to be MÄori. It provides identity and belonging across generations. Tupu.nz is an exciting new tool that supports whenua connection, governance and development," says Minister Mahuta.

Tupu.nz is one part of the Government’s Whenua MÄori Programme, an ambitious initiative jointly led by Te Puni KÅkiri and the Ministry of Justice to help landowners build value and wellbeing for whÄnau through their whenua.

The website brings together comprehensive information on the 1.4 million hectares of freehold MÄori land blocks, providing land profiles, resources, case studies and on-line tools to support landowners with their plans for their whenua.

The material caters for every stages of the whenua MÄori journey, from whÄnau who are establishing ownership interests and governance structures to landowners who are ready to expand their operations and seek new whenua development opportunities.

"When the whenua thrives, the whÄnau thrives. Tupu.nz will help land owners to confidently make decisions about their whenua, supporting them with step-by-step guidance through complex tasks like setting up an ahu whenua trust," says Minister Mahuta.

Tupu.nz is built on a foundation of good information and data in a knowledge hub. It will draw on content from key holders of MÄori land information like Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research, Scion and Te Tumu Paeroa.

In a corresponding initiative, Te Puni KÅkiri is investing in a new approach to providing on-the-ground support in Te Tai Tokerau, Waiariki and Te TairÄwhiti to help whÄnau and trusts access specialised services and build management and land use capability.

"Combining kanohi ki te kanohi and digital resources will strengthen whÄnau ability to connect with and make the best use of their whenua," says Nanaia Mahuta.