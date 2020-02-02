|
MÄori Development Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has launched a new website in Kaikohe to empower whÄnau to achieve their aspirations for MÄori land.
Announcing the go-live for Tupu.nz in Kaikohe today Minister Mahuta says the website was developed with MÄori to help landowners navigate the complicated journey of whenua MÄori ownership.
"Whenua is a fundamental part of what it means to be MÄori. It provides identity and belonging across generations. Tupu.nz is an exciting new tool that supports whenua connection, governance and development," says Minister Mahuta.
Tupu.nz is one part of the Government’s Whenua MÄori Programme, an ambitious initiative jointly led by Te Puni KÅkiri and the Ministry of Justice to help landowners build value and wellbeing for whÄnau through their whenua.
The website brings together comprehensive information on the 1.4 million hectares of freehold MÄori land blocks, providing land profiles, resources, case studies and on-line tools to support landowners with their plans for their whenua.
The material caters for every stages of the whenua MÄori journey, from whÄnau who are establishing ownership interests and governance structures to landowners who are ready to expand their operations and seek new whenua development opportunities.
"When the whenua thrives, the whÄnau thrives. Tupu.nz will help land owners to confidently make decisions about their whenua, supporting them with step-by-step guidance through complex tasks like setting up an ahu whenua trust," says Minister Mahuta.
Tupu.nz is built on a foundation of good information and data in a knowledge hub. It will draw on content from key holders of MÄori land information like Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research, Scion and Te Tumu Paeroa.
In a corresponding initiative, Te Puni KÅkiri is investing in a new approach to providing on-the-ground support in Te Tai Tokerau, Waiariki and Te TairÄwhiti to help whÄnau and trusts access specialised services and build management and land use capability.
"Combining kanohi ki te kanohi and digital resources will strengthen whÄnau ability to connect with and make the best use of their whenua," says Nanaia Mahuta.
