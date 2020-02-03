Whanau provide the strongest platform for tamariki care and protection - Helen Leahy

Monday, 3 February, 2020 - 10:12

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu has been a partner to the MÄori Inquiry into Oranga Tamariki to contribute to the report, ‘Ko te WÄ Whakawhiti: A Time for Change’. The South Island Commissioning Agency also provided whÄnau stories for the resource, ‘Te Mura o te Ahi: fighting for our tamariki: NgÄ KÅrero o te whÄnau’.

"WhÄnau Ora, at its essence, is about listening to the aspirations and priorities of whanau", said PouÄrahi / Chief Executive, Helen Leahy. "We took seriously the invitation to provide a means for whÄnau in Te Waipounamu to contribute to the MÄori inquiry. Over one hundred whÄnau members attended six whÄnau led hui in Murihiku, Åtepoti, Åtautahi, Te Tai Poutini, WhakatÅ«, and Wairau".

"Some of the themes which came directly from the mouths of whÄnau in the South resonated strongly with our counterparts in the North:

Unwarranted child removals and interactions with whÄnau and the use of force during removals

Poor communication, disorganisation and confusing procedures and processes

Lack of empathy, minimum effort, obstinacy, bias amongst the agency’s workforce

Frayed relationships and disempowerment of whÄnau and tamariki

Inter-generational vulnerability of MÄori whÄnau".

"It is vital that the voices of whÄnau are heard and that we listen to their ideas about how progress can be achieved", said Ms Leahy. "WhÄnau are very clear about the importance of whÄnau working together to strengthen whanaungatanga, whÄnau and whakapapa. We heard a rich range of responses about what whÄnau can do to help whÄnau; how we can ensure accountability, self-regulation and a focus on localised solutions".

"In the wake of the $100m Whenua MÄori Investment Fund, we are hopeful that the reports today will provide convincing evidence of the need for a WhÄnau MÄori Investment Fund to invest in a whÄnau-centred approach to enable whÄnau to keep tamariki with whÄnau MÄori. The reports are a compelling read: whÄnau, whakapapa, whenua, whanaungatanga, and whangai form the basis for whÄnau wellbeing - and by extension the strongest platform for tamariki care and protection".

The two hundred page report is available online: https://whanauora.nz/maori-inquiry/