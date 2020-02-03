Whanau provide the strongest platform for tamariki care and protection - Helen Leahy

|
[ login or create an account ]
Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu has been a partner to the MÄori Inquiry into Oranga Tamariki to contribute to the report, ‘Ko te WÄ Whakawhiti: A Time for Change’. The South Island Commissioning Agency also provided whÄnau stories for the resource, ‘Te Mura o te Ahi: fighting for our tamariki: NgÄ KÅrero o te whÄnau’.
"WhÄnau Ora, at its essence, is about listening to the aspirations and priorities of whanau", said PouÄrahi / Chief Executive, Helen Leahy. "We took seriously the invitation to provide a means for whÄnau in Te Waipounamu to contribute to the MÄori inquiry. Over one hundred whÄnau members attended six whÄnau led hui in Murihiku, Åtepoti, Åtautahi, Te Tai Poutini, WhakatÅ«, and Wairau".
"Some of the themes which came directly from the mouths of whÄnau in the South resonated strongly with our counterparts in the North:
Unwarranted child removals and interactions with whÄnau and the use of force during removals
Poor communication, disorganisation and confusing procedures and processes
Lack of empathy, minimum effort, obstinacy, bias amongst the agency’s workforce
Frayed relationships and disempowerment of whÄnau and tamariki
Inter-generational vulnerability of MÄori whÄnau".
"It is vital that the voices of whÄnau are heard and that we listen to their ideas about how progress can be achieved", said Ms Leahy. "WhÄnau are very clear about the importance of whÄnau working together to strengthen whanaungatanga, whÄnau and whakapapa. We heard a rich range of responses about what whÄnau can do to help whÄnau; how we can ensure accountability, self-regulation and a focus on localised solutions".
"In the wake of the $100m Whenua MÄori Investment Fund, we are hopeful that the reports today will provide convincing evidence of the need for a WhÄnau MÄori Investment Fund to invest in a whÄnau-centred approach to enable whÄnau to keep tamariki with whÄnau MÄori. The reports are a compelling read: whÄnau, whakapapa, whenua, whanaungatanga, and whangai form the basis for whÄnau wellbeing - and by extension the strongest platform for tamariki care and protection".
The two hundred page report is available online: https://whanauora.nz/maori-inquiry/
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice