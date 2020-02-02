Enhancing productivity on Whenua Maori - Shane Jones

Sunday, 2 February, 2020 - 15:00

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is delivering on its commitment to unlock the potential of MÄori-owned land with investments up and down the country making a genuine difference to communities, Regional Economic Development Shane Jones says.

At Waitangi last year, the Government announced a $100 million Whenua MÄori allocation aimed at creating new economic opportunities on MÄori-owned land through loans or grants.

"Today, I’m pleased to be in Kaikohe to announce that we’ve approved 30 initiatives across eight regions worth about $30 million, with another $40m of applications currently under assessment," Shane Jones said.

"Finding investment-ready proposals has required great partnership between our officials at the Provincial Development Unit and the various groups that own these underutilised blocks of land. I’m proud of the work we’ve done in this important space and confident the allocation will be fully committed in the next six months.

"The partnerships we’re announcing today are integral to developing our regional economies and providing MÄori landowners the opportunity to create their own wealth, raise incomes and wellbeing.

"The Whenua MÄori allocation assists with access to financial capital, which remains a challenge for landowners as the special status of their land means commercial banks are less willing to lend to them. I’m pleased that through the PGF, we’re in a unique position to support these landowners.

"Some landowners need to do some fundamental work to remediate their land after poor lease arrangements over long periods of time or because land has reverted to gorse or unproductive scrub.

"In Northland this means the Waima Tohu B Ahu Whenua Trust can now focus on pasture reinstatement, like scrub clearing, fertilising and fencing and the Whangaroa Ngaiotonga Trust Farm will be able to carry out essential remedial work to bring their land in line with optimal farming practices.

"Other landowners nationwide are forming collectives with neighbouring landowners to increase commercial viability. This will unleash the economic potential of their land and lead to improved productivity, greater returns for their beneficiaries and increased local jobs.

"The PGF is funding some great ideas for MÄori business and is working closely with Te Puni KÅkiri and the Ministry for Primary Industries to support MÄori landowners to build and improve governance and management capability within the trusts that manage them.

"Today I am proud to announce seven of these Whenua MÄori initiatives are based in the Northland region and together will receive over $6 million.

"This allocation is a prime example of how the Government is working in partnership with MÄori for the benefit of our people, our communities and our regions," Shane Jones said.