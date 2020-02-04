Iwi Board Chairs urged to support Royal Commission to find Maori solutions - AIC

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 09:45

Abuse in Care Inquiry Chair Coral Shaw has urged Iwi Board Chair’s to assist the Royal Commission to reach MÄori survivors and find MÄori solutions.

At the Iwi Board Chairs Forum in Waitangi today Shaw said that "we know there is a pipeline - from state care, into the justice system and on to prison - where MÄori continue to be over represented."

"Of the MÄori survivors of abuse in care we have spoken with so far, we hear of hideous abuse and neglect, a loss of identification and personal connections to their iwi and hapu."

MÄori are 15-16% of the New Zealand population and yet, at any given time, have made up more than 60% of children in care.

"This is the context this Inquiry is working in" Shaw said. "If we are to stop the abuse and neglect of our MÄori babies and young people in care, we have to find MÄori solutions. The Commission cannot and should not do that on its own." Through its Treaty Engagement programme, the Abuse in Care Inquiry is engaging, consulting and partnering with a wide range of MÄori stakeholders.

"We must fully understand the specific burden for MÄori who have been in care, including the impacts on their whÄnau through the generations.

"This is the only way our recommendations to the Governor General will be meaningful and hard to ignore," said Shaw.

About the Abuse in Care Inquiry

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry is looking into what happened to children, young people and vulnerable adults in state care and in the care of faith-based institutions between the years 1950-99.

Through hearing from survivors, evidence and research, it will make recommendations to the Governor General on how New Zealand can better care for children, young people and vulnerable adults.