Tupu Aotearoa supports Auckland’s young Pacific people with learning opportunities

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 11:51

The Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio, says young Pacific people in the wider Auckland metropolitan area will from today have access to support services which can help them find new earning and learning opportunities through the Tupu Aotearoa programme.

"The Government’s 2019 Wellbeing Budget allocation of $14.5 million meant the Ministry for Pacific Peoples can now extend the Tupu Aotearoa programme to cover Wellington, Christchurch and wider Auckland," Aupito William Sio said.

"Tupu Aotearoa is helping Pacific young people turn their potential into prosperity and build confidence for their future. This is bringing benefits not only to the people we have helped, but to all of us, as when people have access to work and learning opportunities our communities flourish.

We have successfully rolled out Tupu Aotearoa to regional New Zealand in partnership with the Provincial Growth Fund and we are seeing considerable pick up from our communities in laying the foundations for us to meet our vision of thriving, prosperous Pacific communities.

Tupu Aotearoa is designed to increase the number of Pacific young people in employment, education or training.

Previously, the Ministry had launched in 2010 the Pacific Employment Support Service in South Auckland where more than 2,200 Pacific young people have accessed the service, with nearly half being been placed into work.

"Many of our young Pacific people reside in metropolitan areas and Tupu Aotearoa, working alongside Service Providers will upskill, train, and help Auckland’s young Pacific population aged 15-29 years to find employment and fulfil their potential.

Five Service Providers have been approved to provide Tupu Aotearoa in the Auckland region. Each new provider has signed a collaboration agreement with the Ministry for Pacific Peoples.

Three of the Service Providers - In-Work, SENZ Charitable Trust and Solomon Group have been with us from the beginning operating in South Auckland, and they will now operate in metropolitan Auckland. Quality Education Services Limited and Workwise Employment Limited are new Service Providers.

The procurement process for the Wellington and Christchurch metropolitan areas is underway and Service Providers will be named soon.

"This is an exciting milestone for Tupu Aotearoa, as we continue to extend our reach to young Pacific people around New Zealand, in collaboration with Service Providers, who already do so much in their communities.

"We do not change lives on our own, we do it together. We do it as a team, of government and local providers. It is this partnership that makes Tupu Aotearoa so special," Aupito William Sio said.

For further information on the Tupu Aotearoa programme, visit MPP

Tupu Aotearoa Auckland Metro Service Providers:

In-Work is New Zealand’s largest private provider of welfare to work programmes and it delivers consistently high social outcomes through business innovated solutions.

In-Work understands the many barriers faced by individuals and families, striving to become self-sufficient and delivers solutions aimed at addressing relevant issues facing beneficiary clients in their journey back into employment. It aims to prepare people for work, place people into work, support people at work and retain people in work.

In-Work NZ Limited is an existing Tupu Aotearoa Service Provider, and is available in Waikato, Manawatu-Whanganui, and Auckland.

SENZ Charitable Trust provides foundational training and employment services including Pasifika Transition Coaches to prepare young Pacific people to prepare for and make the transition to permanent employment. The Trust is committed to equipping people with the skills to build better futures.

SENZ Charitable Trust is an existing Tupu Aotearoa Service Provider and is available in Waikato, Manawatu-Whanganui, Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay, and Auckland.

Solomon Group is a MÄori Private Training Establishment (PTE) working to empower individuals to recognise and develop their potential in a mutually respectful and supportive environment.

An NZQA-accredited organisation, Solomon Group is the largest Youth Services provider in New Zealand, offering employment services, and school support services.

Solomon Group is an existing Tupu Aotearoa Service Provider and is available in Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Auckland.

Workwise Employment works with people who are facing personal or health challenges and supports them to return to or stay in employment.

The agency takes a holistic approach to employment and is committed to helping people find the right role to suit their skills, experience and dreams and helping them to keep it.

Quality Education Services (QES) is a charitable organisation which empowers lives, delivering a holistic experience which provides learning pathways based on understanding the needs and goals of its students.

The organisation believes in the potential of those most vulnerable delivering programmes which prepare clients for employment and to be work-ready according to the industry of their choice and ability.