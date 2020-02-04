Bishop Tamaki invited to speak at Waitangi Day Service

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 11:58

This Waitangi Day, Bishop Brian Tamaki has the privilege to speak at 10 am, at Te Whare RÅ«nanga on the upper Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

Bishop Kito Pikaahu of Te Tai Tokerau has kindly invited Bishop Tamaki to speak during the Interdenominational Church Service, alongside the Cardinal of the Catholic Church, and the Archbishop of the Anglican Church.

"It is an honour to speak on such a significant occasion, as we commemorate 180 years since Te Tiriti o Waitangi was signed," says Bishop Tamaki.

Bishop Tamaki goes on to say, "As a MÄori and Christian leader within this nation, I have some powerful truths to share about the state of this nation"

"As we ascend on Waitangi this week and reflect on our current state, it is clear that the negative and disproportionate statistics for MÄori are an indictment on this nation"

"It is time we rolled out the report card for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and the Labour-led government. They have over-promised and under-delivered for MÄori. Parliament is just a present-day colonial system all over again proven by the fact that there are 29 lame MÄori MPs of which, 20 are actually in government, and yet MÄori are still oppressed. This Labour-led government has locked their MÄori MPs up, they only roll them out like show ponies when it suits and they have tried to control the outcomes for MÄori. This oppressive colonial leadership, with a self-admission of institutional racism, has stifled and silenced the ambitions of all MÄori. This also sends a clear message that MÄori’s economic and social health and success can only happen outside of this present system."

"Labour attempts to detract from horrendous MÄori statistics with their lolly scrambles as they throw taxpayer money around in the Waitangi week. In truth, Labour delivers broken promises for MÄori. On behalf of MÄori, I say, we are not stupid, we are on to Labour’s plans."

"MÄori have become second class citizens, almost like refugees in their own country"

"Here’s how bad it’s got:

MÄori babies are five times more likely to end up in state care, under Oranga Tamariki

MÄori make up 50.7% of New Zealand’s prison population, despite accounting for only 14.9% of New Zealand’s population. MÄori also make up 62% of the high security prison population. Our prison system does not work for MÄori. NgÄpuhi is the most incarcerated people in the world, and this is the Minister of Corrections, Kelvin Davis’ own iwi.

MÄori are the least likely to own homes. They have gone from historically owning 100% of this land, to now only owning 28.2% of our houses. Lack of home ownership has the side effects of poor health and life expectancy due to the quality of rental dwellings.

MÄori children make up 39% of children living in poverty, in families experiencing material hardship

MÄori are overrepresented in every poor health outcome. MÄori also experience the greatest burden due to mental health or addiction disorders of any ethnic group in New Zealand at 62%

MÄori make up 43% of those who are homeless, and nearly 40% of those living in temporary accommodation are also MÄori"

"It is glaringly obvious that any true MÄori cannot vote for Labour in this election again, as they have done nothing to help MÄori. Labour, you had your chance, three years was long enough." Bishop Tamaki even goes as far as to say that "Any non-MÄori political parties (ie. Labour, National and company), should not be given any type of negotiating power relating to MÄori in this next government."

"Only MÄori based and MÄori focused parties like Vision New Zealand and the MÄori Party, have a true heart for the future of MÄori, therefore they are the only real option for MÄori in the 2020 Election."