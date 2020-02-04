New programme to grow future Maori leaders launched today

|
The Government’s drive to support MÄori educational success takes a new step forward with a programme launched by Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis today.
Te Kawa Matakura, known as Tauranga KÅtuku Rerenga Tahi for its delivery in Te Tai Tokerau, is based on traditional models of education where students will learn knowledge and tikanga including mÅteatea, hÄ«tori MÄori, whaikÅrero, karanga, navigation, weaving, and whakapapa.
"This is the realisation of the moemoeÄ of many MÄori for a long time," Kelvin Davis said.
"Our Government is committed to creating more opportunities to achieve educational success as MÄori. That’s why Te Kawa Matakura, known here in Te Tai Tokerau as Tauranga KÅtuku Rerenga Tahi, is important.
"Even better, it’s been developed by MÄori, for MÄori to improve outcomes for rangatahi MÄori.
"Students will realise an in-depth level of mÄtauranga MÄori, a high level of te reo MÄori and strong leadership skills. This is going to benefit their marae, iwi, communities, their own future opportunities - and all of New Zealand," Kelvin Davis said.
Te Kawa Matakura
An extension programme for 17-25 year olds proficient in te reo MÄori and who show a strong desire to learn mÄtauranga MÄori.
Ngaio (MÄori experts) from Te Tai Tokerau have worked on the programme’s development with local whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and the Ministry of Education.
Twenty three students will work towards a Level 5 New Zealand Diploma in MÄtaranga Ä-Iwi, consisting of 120 credits, with a pathway to a degree programme.
"This has been developed by people who know MÄori better than anyone else and who have reached into the past to find the solutions for our rangatahi going forward.
"Te Kawa Matakura will redefine what MÄori success looks like and enable MÄori achievement by investing in our leaders of tomorrow," Kelvin Davis said.
