New programme to grow future Maori leaders launched today

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 15:54

The Government’s drive to support MÄori educational success takes a new step forward with a programme launched by Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis today.

Te Kawa Matakura, known as Tauranga KÅtuku Rerenga Tahi for its delivery in Te Tai Tokerau, is based on traditional models of education where students will learn knowledge and tikanga including mÅteatea, hÄ«tori MÄori, whaikÅrero, karanga, navigation, weaving, and whakapapa.

"This is the realisation of the moemoeÄ of many MÄori for a long time," Kelvin Davis said.

"Our Government is committed to creating more opportunities to achieve educational success as MÄori. That’s why Te Kawa Matakura, known here in Te Tai Tokerau as Tauranga KÅtuku Rerenga Tahi, is important.

"Even better, it’s been developed by MÄori, for MÄori to improve outcomes for rangatahi MÄori.

"Students will realise an in-depth level of mÄtauranga MÄori, a high level of te reo MÄori and strong leadership skills. This is going to benefit their marae, iwi, communities, their own future opportunities - and all of New Zealand," Kelvin Davis said.

Te Kawa Matakura

An extension programme for 17-25 year olds proficient in te reo MÄori and who show a strong desire to learn mÄtauranga MÄori.

Ngaio (MÄori experts) from Te Tai Tokerau have worked on the programme’s development with local whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and the Ministry of Education.

Twenty three students will work towards a Level 5 New Zealand Diploma in MÄtaranga Ä-Iwi, consisting of 120 credits, with a pathway to a degree programme.

"This has been developed by people who know MÄori better than anyone else and who have reached into the past to find the solutions for our rangatahi going forward.

"Te Kawa Matakura will redefine what MÄori success looks like and enable MÄori achievement by investing in our leaders of tomorrow," Kelvin Davis said.