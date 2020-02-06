Waitangi Day 'a time to commemorate and celebrate'

|
"Waitangi Day is a day to commemorate and celebrate. A day to recognise that the relationship and ongoing reconciliation discussions enabled by the Treaty - Te Tiriti o Waitangi are binding us together in a way that makes cultural diversity a strength" said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic.
"New Zealand Republic has a clear policy with respect to the Treaty. Our position - one that is backed by numerous academics - is that the transition to an independent head of state won’t change the Treaty’s status or mana. To remove all doubt, we support a Treaty clause in any legislation establishing an independent head of state."
"It is our vision that by the 200th birthday of our treaty, our country will have a head of state of its own, representing kÄwanatanga as party to Te Tiriti" concluded Mr Holden.
