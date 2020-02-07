New grants for seismic strengthening of heritage buildings

Friday, 7 February, 2020 - 12:43

Heritage buildings throughout New Zealand will benefit from the $1.1 million in Heritage EQUIP funding grants announced today.

"These grants for seismic strengthening projects help private building owners get the advice they need to start building work or to get the work completed," Grant Robertson says.

"Timaru’s Grosvenor Hotel has been awarded $300,000 to assist the owner strengthen the masonry parapet and walls. It recognises the importance of the building to the central city landscape.

"Dating back to 1918 Tauranga’s Hotel St Amand, now a restaurant and backpackers, receives $150,000 for timber and steel bracing to the exterior and interior walls.

"Two other important projects funded in this round are Auckland’s East Street Mission Hall and the Hooson’s building complex in Wellington.

"Located in the Karangahape Road historic heritage area Mission Hall gets $150,000 for steel and concrete bracing and an intermediate floor to support the apartment conversion project. The building will stand out in an area where many heritage buildings have gone.

"The Courtenay Place Hooson’s building, representing 1920s Stripped Classical style architecture is noted for its elegant classical proportions and ornamentation. This and the adjoining Athenic and former National Bank buildings make a valuable contribution to the Courtenay Place Heritage Area.

"The $250,000 grant will see the five adjoining buildings tied together so they move as one in an earthquake.

"A total of nine grants have been allocated in this round - six works grants and three professional advice grants, bringing a total of $9 million awarded since the programme got underway in 2017," Grant Robertson says.