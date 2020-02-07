Poor return for extra Government spending - Paul Goldsmith

Friday, 7 February, 2020 - 14:39

The Government is struggling to point to any real progress made in the wake of its big increase in public spending, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

"Finance Minister Grant Robertson presented accounts to a Parliamentary Select Committee today that show Government spending grew at more than four times the rate of inflation in the year to June 2019.

"We are seeing thin results for all this extra spending. Only 202 KiwiBuild houses were delivered in that time, hardship grant requests to the Auckland City Mission increased by more than 40 per cent, and the Fees Free policy yielded fewer tertiary students.

"Eighteen out of 22 DHBs had reduced performance for better health targets, while 19 out DHBs had lower immunisation rates.

"Fewer than 500 Mana in Mahi places have been taken up by young MÄori, and the programme’s dropout rate has hit 32 per cent. The number of people on the dole have also grown quickly.

"New Zealanders should rightly expect that any Government would insist on actual results for big increases in spending.

"National would take care of taxpayer money by spending it wisely and ensuring New Zealanders see results."