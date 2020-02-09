Government to fund Aids research

Sunday, 9 February, 2020 - 13:41

The Government is committing $300,000 to fund research to update behavioural information to make sure HIV and STI prevention services are targeted appropriately in New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson made the announcement at today’s Big Gay Out in Auckland.

"There is much talk about inclusion of the rainbow community but part of that is ensuring there is no disadvantage in terms of healthcare. This will help make that a reality," Jacinda Ardern said.

The Ministry of Health-funded research will study rates of HIV and STI testing, sexual behaviour, condom use, PrEP and inequities in these behaviours. This will help the Ministry guide the purchase, targeting, delivery and evaluation of HIV and STI prevention services in NZ.

The Prime Minister also gave further details on the establishment of the Rainbow Wellbeing Legacy Fund that was announced last year.

She said the Fund would be managed by the Rule Foundation - as recommended by rainbow organisations - which would receive the $1 million endowment from the Crown flagged in 2019.

The inaugural application round will open in June 2020 and will provide up to $100,000 to rainbow organisations working to improve mental health, particularly for young people.