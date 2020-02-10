Taxpayers shouldn't be left with Ihumatao bill - Simon Bridges

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 08:05

Reports the Government is ironing out the final details of a deal to buy IhumÄtao will be chilling for taxpayers and property owners, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

"The Government will likely be making a backroom deal in Cabinet today. It had no right to get involved in this dispute in the first place. Now hardworking taxpayers will end up picking up the tab.

"This is only the beginning. The deal will call into question full and final treaty settlements. Iwi who have settled will now be thinking seriously about knocking on Jacinda Ardern’s door for a renegotiation.

"They should have sent the protesters home and allow 480 much-needed houses to be built.

"Property owners across New Zealand should be worried. It’s clear they won’t get any help from Jacinda Ardern’s Government if protestors want to move in and lay claim to their land.

"The Government buying its way out of this mess isn’t a solution. Only National will protect property rights and ensure that full and final treaty settlements are just that - full and final."