Government needs to speed up Milford Road repairs - Walker

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 11:22

The Government should be doing more to get Milford Road reopened as soon as possible, Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker says.

"While it was good the Conservation Minister flew over Fiordland on the weekend to view the damage, locals want to see earthworks happening on the ground rather than politicians in the sky.

"This Government is missing in action in Fiordland. Some locals have told me it’s disappointing that no extra machinery is at the damage site yet to get the road reopened.

"Milford Road should be a Government priority. Transport Minister Phil Twyford should be pumping extra resource into NZTA to get a repair plan and timeline sorted as soon as possible.

"While there is no confirmed date for when the road will reopen, people can still access Milford via plane in the interim.

"Te Anau, Manapouri and Doubtful Sound are beautiful parts of the country that are still open for business, but the people there need to know when their vital transport link will be restored.

"Local businesses can’t afford delays. Each day the road is closed, the local economy is losing about $1.5 million.

"I’m working hard to assist in getting Milford Road open as soon as possible. If National was in Government we would make fixing the road a priority."