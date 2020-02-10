Government is failing to deliver on vaping - Woodhouse

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 12:58

The Government is dragging the chain on vaping regulation, National’s Health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse says.

"The Prime Minister said today on the AM Show that for the Government to move fast on this issue it needs cross-party support. She failed to mention that National offered its support in September and the Government has done nothing since.

"Jacinda Ardern’s comments are disingenuous and do not bring us any closer to developing a much needed regulatory regime. If cross-party support is the problem then her own coalition partners are the ones not cooperating.

"Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa promised vaping legislation would be introduced last year, and once again the Government has failed to deliver on its promise.

"There are no excuses for the Minister’s inaction. National developed much of the legislation when it was last in Government. My colleague Nicky Wagner also has a Members’ Bill in the ballot addressing the issue.

"Parents are concerned that vapes are being marketed at children. They come in bright colours, have child-attractive flavours and are advertised liberally.

"We want to ensure vaping is a tool to help smokers quit, not an easily accessible habit for young teens.

"Regulation is needed quickly and the Government is dragging its heels at every turn. But National’s offer is still on the table.

"National is committed to working constructively to develop this necessary legislation. Now the Government needs to front up and get on with the job."