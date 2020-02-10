Racing Safety Development Fund open for applications - Peters

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 15:43

Race courses can improve safety with this year’s second round of funding from the Racing Safety Development Fund.

Minister for Racing Winston Peters has announced the second funding round of 2019/20 is open with $347,875 available for distribution.

"The racing industry is integral to the economic and social fabric of New Zealand" says Mr Peters.

"While the Government is in the process of implementing reforms to revitalise the racing industry, health and safety will always be of the upmost importance."

"This fund allows racecourses the opportunity to improve health and safety activities to ensure animals, staff and spectators can enjoy and reap the benefits of this industry" Mr Peters says.

Past projects have included improvements for safety running rails, irrigation and drainage, lighting upgrades, and grandstand repair.

All racing clubs and racing code bodies should consider the condition and standard of their facilities and equipment, and assess whether they are safe for animals, staff and customers.

The Racing Safety Development Fund covers up to half the costs of a project with between $7,500 - $50,000 funding being available for each project.

Applications must be submitted by 1 April 2020.

Further information is available from: www.communitymatters.govt.nz