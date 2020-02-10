Jane Wrightson starts as new Retirement Commissioner

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 16:02

Jane Wrightson took up the role of Retirement Commissioner on February 10, 2020, for a three year term.

Wrightson was welcomed by the staff of CFFC in a ceremony led by Peter Cordtz, who has been Interim Retirement Commissioner for the past year. Cordtz will now step back to focus on CFFC's community partnerships as Group Manager - Communities.

"The Commission’s work is a really important contributor to wellbeing in New Zealand and I’m honoured to join the team," said Wrightson. "I’m also grateful to Peter who’s done an excellent job in leading the CFFC through a transition period."

Wrightson was appointed to the role of Retirement Commissioner by the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Hon. Kris Faafoi. The Minister said Wrightson had "strong leadership, management and governance skills which will help champion improved financial capability for all New Zealanders and provide advice on retirement income policy issues."

Background

Jane Wrightson was Chief Executive of NZ On Air, a public media funding agency, from 2007-January 2020.

Before that she was Chief Executive of the Screen Production and Development Association (SPADA) and Chief Executive of the Broadcasting Standards Authority.

From 1991 to 1993, Wrightson was New Zealand’s eighth Chief Censor and our first woman Chief Censor when the Films, Videos, and Publications Act became law.

She is also a chartered member of the New Zealand Institute of Directors and a director of Experience Wellington, a CCO entrusted with five key museum, gallery, and visitor institutions in Wellington.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Victoria University, as well as a Master of Business Administration with Distinction from Massey University.

She was a finalist in the 2018 Women of Influence Awards (Board and Management category) and is a Massey University Distinguished Alumnus.