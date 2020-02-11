Wagner won't contest Christchurch Central in 2020

Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 - 11:36

National MP Nicky Wagner will not be contesting the Christchurch Central electorate again in 2020 and will instead be retiring from politics.

Mrs Wagner has been an MP since 2005, becoming the first National candidate to represent the Christchurch Central electorate. She will have served 15 years in Parliament by the next election.

"I have loved my time as an MP and working to make meaningful, positive changes has been hugely rewarding. After 15 years, I have decided it’s time for me to step aside and support a new candidate to win Christchurch Central.

"One of the most rewarding roles I held was as Minister for Disability Issues. Working with people to find practical ways to help them lead aspirational, fulfilling lives and seeing results reinforced why I ran for parliament - to do things, not just talk about it. I really encourage this Government to put more focus and energy back into Enabling Good Lives and the Disability Confident schemes that help people with disabilities live independent, ambitious lives.

"The dominant focus of my time in Parliament has been the earthquakes in Canterbury, and their impact on Christchurch’s central city. Working both as a local MP and Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration allowed me to help our community get back on its feet.

"I was particularly proud to have led efforts to broker an agreement that started the restoration of Christ Church Cathedral and I love seeing the 2013 Blueprint continue to come to life a little more each day, making sure Christchurch becomes a modern, people-friendly city for the 21st century.

"Christchurch is my home, I have lived here my whole life, raised a family in the central city and started several businesses, and I look forward to playing a role in its future that involves business and enterprise.

"I will work with the new candidate for Christchurch Central to ensure the electorate returns to National. Christchurch, like the rest of the country, cannot afford to keep Labour in government.

"I believe National will win the next election because of the talented, hard-working group of MPs and party volunteers, under the strong and focused leadership of Simon Bridges. We are focussed on delivering practical, sensible policies that will make a difference to New Zealanders lives.

"The past 14 years, 17 including my time as a candidate in 2002 and a Regional Councillor from 2003 to 2007, would not have been possible without the support of my family. I am looking forward to spending more time with my husband, David, our sons and grandchildren."