Clock ticking on Community Board by-election - council

Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 - 15:05

Time is running out for Kerikeri residents to elect a new member of the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (Kerikeri Subdivision).

Voting closes at midday on Tuesday 18 February. As of Tuesday this week, just 20.19 per cent of eligible voters had returned their ballot papers.

The by-election is being held after Councillor Rachel Smith was elected to both the Far North District Council and the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board in the local body elections on 12 October 2019. Under section 88A of the Local Electoral Act 2001 she automatically takes the Council position.

There are six candidates standing for the vacant position. They are:

BAMBER, Tyler (Independent)

BROWN, Harko

CRAWLEY, Tim (Independent)

HOOKWAY, Dave Bear

TURNER, Doug (Independent)

WOLFF, Bob.

Papers can be returned by post, but to ensure they are counted before the poll closes on Tuesday, electors are being advised to hand deliver completed forms to the Council’s Service Centre in Kerikeri during normal office hours.

People who live outside the area, but pay rates in the Kerikeri Subdivision, can enroll on the Ratepayers Roll. Enrolment forms can be obtained from Council offices or by phoning the Electoral Office, Far North District Council on 0800 922 822.

Residential or ratepayer enrolments can be completed up until and including Monday 17 February, the day before the close of voting.