Budget 2020 date announced - Robertson

Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 - 10:11

Budget 2020 will be delivered on Thursday 14 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today.

"This year’s Budget will continue the Coalition Government’s focus on tackling the long-term challenges facing New Zealand while also preparing the economy for the future.

"Those challenges and opportunities cannot be resolved in one budget, so they continue to be the core of the priorities in the 2020 Wellbeing Budget," Grant Robertson says.

The Budget 2020 priorities are:

- Just Transition - Supporting New Zealanders in the transition to a climate-resilient, sustainable, and low-emissions economy

- Future of Work - Enabling all New Zealanders to benefit from new technologies and lift productivity through innovation

- MÄori and Pacific - Lifting MÄori and Pacific incomes, skills, and opportunities

- Child Wellbeing - Reducing child poverty and improving child wellbeing

- Physical and Mental Wellbeing - Supporting improved health outcomes for all New Zealanders

"The Wellbeing Approach is again being used to formulate this year’s Budget with Ministers collectively responsible for delivering on these priorities. This process ensures our investments are getting to the people and sectors most in need," Grant Robertson says.