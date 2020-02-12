Law Commission appointment celebrates Maori and women - Mahuta

|
The Minister of MÄori Development, Hon Nanaia Mahuta today congratulated Associate Professor Amokura Kawharu on her appointment as the next President of the Law Commission.
"Amokura Kawharu will be a standout in her new role, leading in an innovative and forward looking approach to the law reform process. She will be a direct link to the commission in how it addresses Te Ao issues.
" I am sure she will reflect both MÄori and women’s values in this process of developing and reforming law in Aotearoa ," says Hon Nanaia Mahuta.
Associate Professor Kawharu has iwi affiliations with NgÄpuhi and NgÄti WhÄtua. She is a graduate of Auckland University and majored in International law at Cambridge University.
Amokura Kawharu will take up her new appointment in May 2020. She will be the first MÄori Law Commission president .
