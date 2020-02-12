Law Commission appointment celebrates Maori and women - Mahuta

Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 - 15:13

The Minister of MÄori Development, Hon Nanaia Mahuta today congratulated Associate Professor Amokura Kawharu on her appointment as the next President of the Law Commission.

"Amokura Kawharu will be a standout in her new role, leading in an innovative and forward looking approach to the law reform process. She will be a direct link to the commission in how it addresses Te Ao issues.

" I am sure she will reflect both MÄori and women’s values in this process of developing and reforming law in Aotearoa ," says Hon Nanaia Mahuta.

Associate Professor Kawharu has iwi affiliations with NgÄpuhi and NgÄti WhÄtua. She is a graduate of Auckland University and majored in International law at Cambridge University.

Amokura Kawharu will take up her new appointment in May 2020. She will be the first MÄori Law Commission president .