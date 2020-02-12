Applications invited for $7 million Regional Culture and Heritage Fund - Robertson

Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 - 15:25

Applications are now open for the fifth round of the Regional Culture and Heritage Fund Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Grant Robertson announced today.

"I am delighted to open this year’s fund which has some $7 million available to support performing arts venues, galleries, museums and whare taonga throughout Aotearoa," Grant Robertson says.

"Through the fund the Government is able to consider requests from these entities to make sure their significant capital projects are completed.

"Since its establishment the fund has supported 16 capital projects across the country, by awarding a combined total of $28.9 million.

"Cultural institutions benefitting from the fund include the soon to be open Rakiura Heritage Centre on Stewart Island and the Hawke’s Bay Opera House in Hastings, and the recently reopened Lawson Field Theatre in Gisborne and Nelson Centre of Musical Arts.

"The Government is pleased to support the continued success of these regional cultural establishments as they are vital to the wellbeing of our communities.

"Institutions which have a significant role in housing major collections and offering unique cultural experiences, are also important regional economic contributors through domestic and international tourism," Grant Robertson says.

Applications, for capital projects with genuine funding shortfalls, are invited to apply by 5pm on Friday 20 March 2020 with decisions to be announced in early June.