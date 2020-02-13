Coalition chaos over no new mines policy - Jacqui Dean

Thursday, 13 February, 2020 - 12:53

The Government’s policy of no new mines on conservation land is in disarray as Government Ministers can’t agree, National’s Conservation spokesperson Jacqui Dean says.

"Damien O’Connor is now claiming the policy has been parked, as a result of the justified backlash from the West Coast community.

"The Prime Minister announced the policy, without any consultation with those affected, during her speech from the throne in November 2017.

"Members of the Labour, the Greens and NZ First are simply not on the same page, Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage has been steadfast in her support for the policy, but she’s being undercut by her colleagues and now no one knows what is going on.

"It’s more uncertainty for the West Coast community which has already suffered as a result of this policy, with skilled workers being forced to leave the region due to lack of employment.

"This has a big impact on the community as these are the people who support local schools, businesses and volunteer organisations.

"On top of this the West Coast has had to endure a potential ban on whitebaiting, a rejected application for a clean, green power scheme and is piling restrictions on to farming.

"New Zealanders deserve certainty and all they’re getting is mixed messages from this Government who keeps failing to deliver."