Thursday, 13 February, 2020 - 12:56

Kaupapa MÄori will underpin the Government’s new plan to deal with homelessness announced by the Prime Minister in Auckland this morning.

"MÄori are massively overrepresented among people experiencing homelessness, so, to achieve different outcomes for MÄori, we have to do things very differently," says the Minister of MÄori Development and Associate Minister of Housing Nanaia Mahuta.

"Kaupapa MÄori approaches are grounded in a MÄori worldview; one in which MÄori values, tikanga MÄori and te reo MÄori anchor all action. They will be values-based and involve holistic wrap-around services.

"I am delighted that over $24 million is provided in this plan for specific MÄori initiatives to prevent and reduce MÄori homelessness.

"Healthy, secure and affordable housing is essential to the wellbeing of MÄori and non-MÄori alike. Wellbeing of whÄnau and individuals is essential for thriving communities and regional economic development, over successive generations," says Hon Nanaia Mahuta.

The Action plan will:

Partner with MÄori, Iwi, hapÅ« and marae to prevent homelessness through whenua-based initiatives.

Support MÄori Community Housing Providers, and Iwi, hapÅ«, marae and whÄnau providers who want to expand supply and use land for transitional housing and long-term housing.

Build capacity and capability of MÄori providers to enhance the ability of MÄori providers to provide services and support new and potential MÄori Community Housing Providers.

"We will continue to work closely with Iwi and MÄori providers building partnerships and addressing homelessness together.

"Today’s announcement is about working in partnership with MÄori and allowing MÄori self-determination to be part of our solution. What is good for MÄori is good for New Zealand," says Nanaia Mahuta.