Kaupapa MÄori will underpin the Government’s new plan to deal with homelessness announced by the Prime Minister in Auckland this morning.
"MÄori are massively overrepresented among people experiencing homelessness, so, to achieve different outcomes for MÄori, we have to do things very differently," says the Minister of MÄori Development and Associate Minister of Housing Nanaia Mahuta.
"Kaupapa MÄori approaches are grounded in a MÄori worldview; one in which MÄori values, tikanga MÄori and te reo MÄori anchor all action. They will be values-based and involve holistic wrap-around services.
"I am delighted that over $24 million is provided in this plan for specific MÄori initiatives to prevent and reduce MÄori homelessness.
"Healthy, secure and affordable housing is essential to the wellbeing of MÄori and non-MÄori alike. Wellbeing of whÄnau and individuals is essential for thriving communities and regional economic development, over successive generations," says Hon Nanaia Mahuta.
The Action plan will:
Partner with MÄori, Iwi, hapÅ« and marae to prevent homelessness through whenua-based initiatives.
Support MÄori Community Housing Providers, and Iwi, hapÅ«, marae and whÄnau providers who want to expand supply and use land for transitional housing and long-term housing.
Build capacity and capability of MÄori providers to enhance the ability of MÄori providers to provide services and support new and potential MÄori Community Housing Providers.
"We will continue to work closely with Iwi and MÄori providers building partnerships and addressing homelessness together.
"Today’s announcement is about working in partnership with MÄori and allowing MÄori self-determination to be part of our solution. What is good for MÄori is good for New Zealand," says Nanaia Mahuta.
