Someone is responsible for bashed boy

Friday, 14 February, 2020 - 09:58

When a four year old boy is so badly bashed that the only two foreseeable options are death or permanent brain injury, then someone must be held accountable.

New Conservative have long held the view that parents are responsible for their children, so then in a situation like this, New Conservative would see the parents charged with the abuse, if they refuse to cooperate with the investigation.

As with the health and safety act where a PCBU (Person Conducting a Business or Undertaking) is held accountable for any accidents on their sites, whether they were present or not, so parents have a responsibility for the care of their children. This applies no matter who they may leave them with, and in the case where the parents will not cooperate with authorities then they must bear the consequences of the abuse.

"This was not an accident and this child is an innocent victim of brutal violence which is unacceptable in New Zealand society. Cowardly hiding behind a curtain of silence should not be an option and holding parents responsible for the care of their children is a fair and reasonable option," says Leighton Baker, New Conservative Leader.