Separated scenic cycleway starts

Sunday, 16 February, 2020 - 10:08

Transport Minister Phil Twyford today kicked off construction of a separated cycleway alongside Tamaki Drive.

A two-way separated cycleway will be built along the northern side of Tamaki Drive, between the Quay Street Cycleway extension and Ngapipi Road. There will be a separate walking path alongside.

Phil Twyford said giving people safer options to walk and cycle in our cities means families have a healthy, congestion-free alternative to sitting in the car.

"Upgrading one of Auckland’s busiest cycle routes makes sense - there are an average of over 1,500 cycle trips on the route every day and we expect even more people to use it once this upgrade is completed.

"Not only does it follow a beautiful scenic route along the waterfront, it will also connect with other cycle routes to Glen Innes, Parnell, and the central city. It will be raised up to half a metre in places to protect against flooding.

"We’re investing more than ever before in walking and cycling in Auckland, and ridership continues to grow with 3.77 million cycle trips last year - a 6.2% increase.

"As part of the NZ Upgrade Programme, we’re investing $360 million so that Aucklanders will finally be able to walk and cycle from the North Shore, with a shared path over the Harbour Bridge. Seapath will connect to the shared path over the Harbour Bridge and provide a fully separated, safe path for Aucklanders from Takapuna and Northcote to the city.

"We are creating safer, healthier and more accessible cities where people of all ages and abilities can choose to bike every day," says Phil Twyford.

Work is expected to be complete in December 2020, prior to the start of the America's Cup World Series event in Auckland.

The Tamaki Drive Cycle Route upgrade will cost $14.4 million, with Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency sharing the costs.