Bridges outlines National's economic plan for 2020 and beyond

Monday, 17 February, 2020 - 12:02

National Leader Simon Bridges has today outlined National’s economic plan heading into election 2020.

"National understands the economy and how it impacts on New Zealanders day to day lives. The global economy is uncertain but New Zealand should have been doing well. Our commodity prices are high and our terms of trade are near the best they have ever been," Mr Bridges says.

"Despite that, under the economic management of Labour, The Greens and NZ First the economy is declining and we’re drifting when it should be thriving.

Only National has a strong economic plan. This includes;

- Keeping taxes low

- Keeping debt low and being responsible managers of the economy

- Growing incomes and lowering the cost of living

- Investing more in core public services

- Creating more jobs and opportunities for all New Zealanders.

The Measures we will use to hold ourselves accountable include;

- Lifting New Zealand’s economic growth back to at least three per cent per annum

- Lifting New Zealand’s GDP per capita growth to the top ten in the OECD

- Reducing the after-tax income tax gap with Australia

- Reducing the number of New Zealander’s who feel they have to leave for opportunities overseas

- Reviving business confidence so that businesses feel like they can take more risks and create opportunities for you and your family.

"National will release a full package of policies leading up to the election which will address tax, regulation, infrastructure, small business and families.

"Only National will introduce polices that will put more money in your pocket, actually build roads and make your communities safer."