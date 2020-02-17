Campus Feminist Collective to join National Day of Action for Abortion Law Reform

Monday, 17 February, 2020 - 13:10

Auckland University’s Campus Feminist Collective (CFC) will join the Our Bodies - Our Choice: National Day of Action for Abortion Law Reform tomorrow in Auckland. Rallies will be held in main centres around the country, where people supporting reproductive rights will gather, march, hear speeches and celebrate the feminist movement which has got us to this point. We will also demand that the Abortion Legislation Bill, which is due to be voted on soon, be strengthened and adopted.

"CFC is committed to ensuring that all people, particularly young and often vulnerable university students, have the right to choose what happens to their bodies and their lives. We are joining the National Day of Action to demand the current Bill be strengthened to ensure abortion is safe and accessible. We are disappointed to see the Bill returned from the select committee with more hurdles that block patients from accessing the healthcare they need", said chairwoman Ella Shepherd.

"This is truly a historic moment. The feminist movement has been working towards this moment for over 40 years, and CFC is proud to stand alongside such a broad coalition of groups taking to the streets tomorrow to demand this Bill be adopted."

Details of Rallies - 18 February 2020

- Auckland: 5:30pm Albert Park march to Aotea Square

- Wellington: 12.30pm Midland Park march to Parliament

- Christchurch: 12:30pm Kate Sheppard National Memorial

- Dunedin: 12:30pm Queens Gardens