Quarantine facilities needed for coronavirus - Woodhouse

Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 - 14:43

People who are possibly affected by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) are putting more effort into quarantining than the Government, National’s Health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse says.

"While the Government is encouraging people to self-isolate, they’re offering no assistance to those in need of space to do so. Health Minister David Clark has been almost invisible while this major health scare has been unfolding. He needs to step up.

"Self-isolation is difficult for people who live in flatting, homestay or large family situations as they have nowhere to go to isolate them from those they share a home with.

"Some of those affected are sleeping in their cars as a form of self-isolation while the Government sits back and watches. There needs to be a safe space provided by the Government to ensure people can isolate themselves.

"Those who were evacuated from Wuhan and quarantined at the Whangaparoa camp are set to head home tomorrow, these facilities would be a logical location to keep people quarantined, should they wish to do so, until the threat is nullified.

"The Government is trying to track down people who have arrived into New Zealand from China who have not yet registered for self-isolation, meaning they have no idea where they’ve gone or who they’ve had contact with since they left the airport. The self-isolation policy is becoming a farce.

"The Government continues to be behind a step behind in this outbreak response. David Clark needs to make sure adequate quarantine facilities are available for those affected and protect New Zealand from this disease."