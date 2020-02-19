NZ firsts: Election rhetoric and donation bribes - Outdoors Party

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 00:13

"Few people can be left with any confidence in NZ First after the continuing stream of revelations regarding their donations from big business." Said Alan Simmons Co-Leader of the NZ outdoors Party.

"The latest donation scam revealed shows the contempt that NZ First have had for the voters of New Zealand. While Winston and the party are telling voters they will limit immigration they are taking what can only be called bribes to change the legislation that limits overseas purchasers from buying property in NZ and not living in it. Not only did this fill the NZ First coffers if stripped money from Kiwis as it pushed property prices through the roof.

While NZ First were campaigning to stop commercial trawling within the 12 mile limit, their MP Shane Jones, a past commercial fishing ambassador, was taking $20,000 from two large commercial fishing companies. No surprises that the policy promised to voter was not enacted. When asked about this NZ First responded "Its election Rhetoric." It seems that what they say on the election trail has no bearing on what they do when in power. To me that is not rhetoric, it is lies" said Alan.

The apparent deceit involved in trying to disguise these donations indicates they knew it was wrong. It has left us wondering what else is yet to be revealed.

The NZ Outdoors Party is a peoples party funded only by its members. We do not and will not take big business donations. If we get in a position to influence, we will change the rules about political donations" said Alan. "Democracy has been bought by big business. Everyday New Zealanders are very unhappy that they are increasingly excluded from their representatives, yet big business is buying access. This inequality is undermining democratic process. We seek to change that. People want a say in our future, and are joining the Outdoors Party in every increasing numbers" Alan concluded.