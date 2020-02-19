School Strikes organiser selected as Green Party candidate for Mt Albert

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 09:00

The Green Party has selected Auckland School Strikes For Climate organiser Luke Wijohn as its candidate for the Auckland seat of Mt Albert.

"It's going to take every generation working together to fight climate change, tackle inequality and protect nature," Luke said today.

"During the climate strikes adults would tell us that nothing is going to change until my generation was at the table, and we're running out of time.

"The Green Party are the only ones with strong enough policy to pull us out of a climate emergency, out of poverty, and clean up our environment

"School Strikes was about creating a peaceful protest as a tool for change, to me, politics is the same. I have no interest in the title, I want to be an MP to enact transformative change that generations of politicians have avoided making because they were more interested in protecting their careers than their planet and people

"The Green Party has achieved so much with only 8 MPs but needs to have more influence after the election. I want to campaign for the party vote because I dream of the amount of change we can get with even more MPs."