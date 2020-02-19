Hundreds attend Abortion Rights Day of Action as organisers continue pressure

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 12:47

Fem Force - Feminist Action Aotearoa yesterday co-hosted a national day of action for abortion law reform, which hundreds of people attended in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin. Organisers say that the day was a big success and showed the public demand for abortion law reform to be adopted, and vowed to continue pushing for improvements to the Abortion Legislation Bill.

'This is a historic moment for reproductive rights and we have a chance to secure a long overdue victory in passing the Abortion Legislation Bill and removing abortion from the Crimes Act. Hundreds of people in different centres came out yesterday to voice support for the Bill, to demand it be strengthened, and to raise our voice to end stigma about abortion.’ said Jessie Dennis, Fem Force Aotearoa organiser.

‘The Bill currently allows health practitioners to refuse emergency contraception on the grounds of ‘conscience’. This and other changes must be made to the bill to ensure it makes reproductive healthcare safe, accessible, and in line with best practice for health care for the 21st century.’

‘Organisers of yesterday’s day of action will continue to push for the best possible abortion law reform as the Bill comes back to the House for its next vote in the coming weeks.’ said Dennis