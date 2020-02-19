David Clark quiet as DHB deficits balloon - Woodhouse

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 14:10

The financial performance of District Health Boards (DHBs) is continuing to worsen under Health Minister David Clark’s leadership, National’s Health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse says.

"DHB deficit for the first five months of the financial year is up to $231 million, a significant increase compared with $172 million in the same period last year and $65 million in 2017.

"The Ministry of Health has quietly released the data showing the continued deterioration of DHBs on its website, but it’s only accessible if it has been searched for and there is no mention of it in their News or Publications sections.

"Despite claiming to be the most open and transparent Government, David Clark is clearly trying to bury the facts and hope no one digs them up.

"The deficit is forecast to be more than half a billion by the end of the financial year.

"New Zealanders are suffering increased wait times and have had to endure a series of poorly-handled disease outbreaks. David Clark is failing to keep control of his portfolio and New Zealanders’ health services are suffering as a result."