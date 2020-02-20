Minister of Justice blind to child abuse - Sensible Sentencing Trust

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 13:38

The Sensible Sentencing Trust (SST) is disappointed with Justice Minister Andrew Little’s stance of refusing to even look at a review of legislation in the effort to prevent more child abuse cases happening.

SST National Spokesperson Jess McVicar says she believes it is a big oversite by the Minister and a failure to protect innocent little lives.

Jess says "We do believe abolishing the right to silence alone will not be enough to prevent child abuse, or to hold those responsible to account, but it is a good start."

"We believe the introduction of a separate category of child abuse offences into the Crimes Act needs to be urgently considered as there is currently no legal deterrent for those witnesses who stand by and allow an innocent child to be seriously beaten, nor is there any deterrent for anyone withholding information."

"This violent behaviour has been allowed to go on for far too long and so many innocent lives have been lost. The Labour Government promised a reduction in child abuse, yet Minister little will not even look into legislation that could prevent it, or offered other potential solutions!"