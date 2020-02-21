Record number of fleeing driver incidents, crashes, abandonment again - Darroch Ball

Friday, 21 February, 2020 - 08:36

Newly released Police data shows once again the number of fleeing drivers have continued to skyrocket with a record 512 incidents occurring in December - almost tripling the number of incidents occurring just ten years ago, says New Zealand First Law and Order Spokesman Darroch Ball.

"Total incidents are now numbering almost 5000 every year and this exponential increase shows no sign of slowing down due to no action being taken to counter this issue.

"Most concerning are the Police figures also showing the number of crashes at a record high combined with a record number of pursuits being abandoned" says Mr Ball.

"It is evident the current laws are simply not holding offenders to account nor acting as a deterrent when the numbers of repeat offenders also increasing. Whatever the current approach is to reduce the danger to the public it is just simply not working.

"All offenders do now is immediately start to drive dangerously and know that the Police must abandon the pursuit. The massive increase in numbers shows that there is absolutely no fear of being caught.

"In 2009 just twenty percent of pursuits were abandoned, but now that number is above sixty three percent.

"There is no coincidence that the number of abandoned pursuits has directly mirrored the increase in those that choose to flee from police and drive dangerously.

"The public will continue to be put at risk if we don’t address the existing pursuit policies and the weak laws that back our Police force up." says Mr Ball.

New Zealand First has the Land Transport (Fleeing Drivers) Amendment Bill in the members ballot that introduces a suite of harsher penalties for fleeing drivers, including mandatory community service, and jail time for recidivist offenders.